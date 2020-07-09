Jane Lee Axcell Johnson passed away peacefully in the loving care of her daughter and son-in-law on June 30th, 2020, at her home in Longmont, Colorado. Affectionately called "Janie Jayhawk" by those who loved her, she was forever young at heart and always had a beautiful smile on her face.



Jane was born January 22, 1935 in Emporia, Kansas, and grew up in Marceline, Missouri. Jane was valedictorian of her high school class and received a bachelor's degree from Emporia State University where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority.



She married Jerry Johnson in 1959. She and Jerry were the directors of Carruth-O'Leary Hall at the University of Kansas after they married, and then lived in Boulder, Colorado; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Hays, Kansas before moving to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for two years in the late 1960's. While living in Jeddah, they traveled extensively throughout Europe. Jane loved experiencing different cultures and meeting new people. By then they had two children, Jennifer and Justin. In 1969, they moved to Lawrence, Kansas where they had their third child, Jeffrey.



Jane and Jerry divorced, and Jane remained in Lawrence and went to work for the University of Kansas, eventually taking the job as secretary in the Chancellor's Office where she served four different chancellors over her 26-year tenure. She loved working for KU and was known for her pleasant manner and work ethic. In 1980, she was named Employee of the Year. In addition to working for KU, she was also a lifelong Jayhawk sports fan, and for years faithfully attended KU basketball and football games. Her non-stop cheering and Jayhawk sweaters pulled the teams through many victories.



Jane was an avid and accomplished golfer and spent many years playing at Alvamar and the Orchards golf courses. Her other hobbies included bowling, playing bridge and Bunco, and enjoying the simple pleasures of being outdoors on long walks. She was a member of Lawrence chapter of PEO International, and will be remembered by many in Lawrence as a loyal friend who cared for many of her former work, golfing and Jayhawk buddies as they grew older together.



In 2015, Jane moved to Colorado to be with her daughter and son-in-law. While in Longmont, she continued to enjoy her long walks and seeing the many beautiful sites in the area but always remained a Kansas girl in her heart. At home, she was always in the company of her beloved and loyal companion, Josie the cat.



Her children were blessed to have such a generous, hard-working, and positive mother who provided such good lives for them. Even with the challenges of raising three children on her own, she never lost her strength, optimism and ability to see the better side of every day. She instilled in them respect and compassion for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or other differences.



Her oldest grandchildren, Lilly and Emma, will forever cherish the time she spent with them doing puzzles, reading stories, and coloring. Until the end, her eyes lit up when her grandchildren visited her, and they will carry the memory of her smile with them throughout their lives. Her last few years brought the addition of a new grandchild, Osiris Benjamin (Obie), one she enjoyed playing with on the floor of her living room, and delighted in looking at pictures of him daily. Her love of children also extended to her grand-nieces and nephews.



Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Walter E. and Lolita J. Axcell. She will be greatly missed by her surviving family: Jennifer Johnson and Mark Ramirez of Longmont, Colorado; Justin, Laura, Lilly and Emma Johnson of Colleyville, Texas; Jeffrey Johnson, Jaime Lockwood, and Osiris Lockwood Johnson of Austin, Texas; brother Robert Axcell of Smith's Station, Alabama; sister Mary Lou Finch of Overland Park, Kansas; brother William Axcell and his wife Nan of Lawrence, Kansas; and many adoring nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.



Jane was lovingly cared for by her daughter and son-in-law and numerous other members of the Longmont community in her last years. Her family is so thankful for Tonni, Angie, Nina, Hydie, and Barbara, as well as for the caring wisdom and experience of Suncrest Hospice of Colorado and SYNERGY Homecare caretakers – you all brightened our mother's days with your beautiful smiles, cheer, and love.



Janie was cremated and her remains will be spread in Kansas when all are able to travel safely. There will be a celebration of life ceremony at that time.



The family would like to honor Jane's life by requesting donations to the Longmont Friends of Feral and Abandoned Cats organization - a cause Jane cared for and supported in her later years. A memorial tree will also be planted in Lawrence, Kansas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store