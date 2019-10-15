Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 9:30 AM Eudora United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Eudora United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for James "Jimmy Sweet Lips" E. Wilson, 78, Eudora will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Eudora United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Eudora Cemetery. He died October 12, 2019 at LMH Health.



He was born on November 23, 1940 in San Diego, CA the son of Howard E. and Ruth G. (Breithaupt) Wilson.



James was employed at Howard Super Saver for 20 years. He also worked at Hercules for 8 years and Ford Motor Company for 11 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in DeSoto, KS and the Odd Fellows of Eudora. He was also a member of the Eudora United Methodist Church.



Jimmy "Sweet Lips" Wilson, was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame in 2011. If a musical instrument could ever become a magic wand, "Jimmy Sweet Lips" had defined the process. With his Magical Sax he would transport you through time and space, then fill your soul with that Good Ol' Rock and Roll and shoot you full of Rhythm and Blues. Jimmy's classic tagline, "Hit Me Band!"



He married Marilyn S. Northington on July 10, 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri. She survives of the home.



Other survivors include his daughters, Lynn Wilson-Bruce, Lawrence, Lori Coffman (Terry), Eudora; sister, Deanne Benton; brother, Gary L. Wilson (Stephanie); six grandchildren, Tim Bruce (Ami), Andy Coffman, Jimmy Bruce, Ashley Markley (Corey), Lora Bruce, Michael Bruce (Emma Lyne) and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ruth Wilson and granddaughter, Kimberly.



Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to Eudora United Methodist Church and/or The Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



The family will greet friends at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday, October 19th at the Eudora United Methodist Church.



