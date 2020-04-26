Private family graveside service for James R. Wells, 81, Lawrence will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. James passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home.
James was born on March 17, 1939 in Parsons, KS, the son of Alfred R. and Vivian E. (McCoy) Wells.
He was a member of 32° Scottish Rite Freemasonry and Acacia Lodge No. 9, a member of Lawrence Jaycees, Happy Time Square Dancers and Wheatheart Square Dancers.
He was a Journeyman Electrician for 45 years and was a member of Local Union for 65 years.
He married Patricia "Pat" Allen on November 19, 1966 in Lawrence, Kansas. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his son, Matthew "Matt" (Melinda) Wells, four grandsons, Cody J. Wells, Ethan C. Wells, Colby (Courtney) Harrell, Austin Brown; granddaughter, Shelbie (Kyle) Miller; great grandson, Ty Harrell; brother, Robert "Bob" (Patty) Wells, Lawrence, Randy (Charlotte) Wells, Lawrence; sister, Judy Johnson, Wentzberg, MO; two nieces, six nephews and their families; and many friends.
James will lie in state from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.
The family suggests memorials in his name to Visiting Nurses and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 26, 2020