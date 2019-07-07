Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Robert "Bob" Harper. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

J. Robert "Bob" Harper died peacefully at home with his family at his side on July 4, 2019.



Bob was born on February 19, 1943 in Mineral Wells TX to Marguerite and James G. Harper. He grew up in Kansas City MO. He graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1968. In June, 1968 he married Susan Bradley Judy in Mankato KS.



Bob was a kind, gentle, compassionate and loving man, taking great pleasure from his family and friends. He loved to sail, build furniture and enjoyed running model trains. He was a life-long lover of music, especially jazz. From his early years on, he would tinker with electrical and automotive devices and there were few things he could not create or repair. He baked English muffin bread sought after by his family and friends. He was very active in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lawrence, heading up the Building and Grounds Committee and the Audio/Video Committee for many years and developed many close friendships there. His knowledge and expertise (and patient explanations) will be missed.



He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Susan, and his children: Kate Hernandez , her spouse Brian Hernandez and their children Meagan and Alison; Patrick Harper, his spouse Stacy and their children Kyra, Logan and Bryson; sister Tricia McCormick, her spouse Nicholas; and brother-in-law Dick Judy, his spouse Jane Lommel as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives by marriage.



He was preceded in death by his father, mother and young brother Richard Stephen Harper.



Bob faced adversities in his life with courage, fortitude and a quiet dignity, serving as a role model for family and friends. He was deeply loved by a great many people who will miss him very much.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lawrence (UUCL) at a later date. Memorials may be sent to UUCL at 1263 N. 1100 Road, Lawrence, KS 66047.



Condolences may be sent at



