Dr. James Patrick Quirk (Jim), 93, born Minneapolis, Minnesota November 27, 1926 passed away peacefully June 4, 2020 at home in Prescott, KS.



Jim graduated from Marquette University (Civil Engineering) 1945, BBA University of Minnesota 1948, MA (Econ) University of Minnesota 1949, Ph.D. (Economics) University of Minnesota 1959. Jim served in the U.S. Navy, 1944 to 1946.



He was a retired Caltech Economics Professor 1971-1987, and he taught Economics at several other distinguished universities: University of Kansas 1966-1970, University of Minnesota 1957-58, Purdue University 1958-59, UC Santa Barbara, University of Wyoming, Montana State University, University of Maryland, European Division, University of Mississippi, and Peninsula College. He wrote fourteen books and published over 150 articles. He went on to specialize in Sports Economics.



Jim was an avid Minnesota Golden Gopher football fan and a diehard Kansas University Jayhawk basketball follower.



He also had a love for jazz and played the cornet with several different jazz bands, He was a Cornet player with Salty Dogs Jazz Band, producing an album "On the River". He was the leader and cornet player with the Dungeness Traditional Jazz Band, Sequim WA, 2002-2013.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley Mae Krois in 2014 and son James Patrick and his parents William & Teresa (McMahon) Quirk; brother, Jack Quirk, Quentin Quirk; sisters, Maureen Schmidt, Kathleen Shannon, Colleen Healy and Betty Kunik. He is survived by his children: Gail DeFord, Janice (Bascom) Ratliff, Jill (Roger) Powell, Colleen (Don) Stone and Thomas (Elizabeth) Quirk, and grandchildren Jennifer Peterson, Kevin Powell, Julie Powell, Nicole Rogers, Michael Jaycox, William Delehanty, James Delehanty, Christopher Stone and Katelyn Stone, and his great grandchildren Taylor Donner, Megan Donner, Nicole Donner, Dylan Jaycox, Colleen Peterson, Olivia Jaycox, Lilly Delehanty, and David John Rogers and two great, great grandsons Ryker and Kyler Donner.



He was a humble, soft- spoken, kind, caring, and patient yet brilliant man. A loving father and great mentor to all his students. He will be greatly missed. We have lost a giant.



His family asks for no donations any condolence may be sent to Jill Powell at jillmpowell@yahoo.com. Due to the virus, no service has been planned.



