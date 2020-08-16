James Pilch

James Alan (Jim) Pilch II, 53, Lawrence, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home. He was born July 23, 1967 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Jim and Jill Pilch.
He is a survived by his beloved son, Carter, his parents, Jim and Jill and his two siblings Chris Pilch and Amy Edmonds.
Jim always had an avid interest in paleontology and herpetology, as evidenced by the two snakes and numerous fossils he left behind.
He graduated from KU with a degree in Biochemistry.
Jim was a proud and honored member of the United States Army, having first served in the Gulf War, followed by service in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He suffered injuries in Iraq, which forever changed him.
Following his return from Iraq he was director of laboratories in petroleum engineering at KU.
No public services are planned at this time due to the Covid-19 virus.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
.