A memorial service for James William Mullins, 79, will be held at Christ Community Church on March 7th at 1pm, in Lawrence, KS.
Jim passed away on February 25, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Jim Mullins was born on February 9th1941 in Osawatomie, KS, to Loren James and Virginia Belle Mullins. He graduated from Dalhart high school Dalhart, TX in 1959. He later received a Bachelor's degree in business administration from Wichita State University with a major in Economics.
Jim served in the United States Air Force where after receiving his discharge, he met and married Judith Ann Alefs on June 13, 1964 in Great Bend, Kansas. Jim and Judy recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
Jim is survived by his wife Judy of the home; two children, Travis Mullins of Lawrence, KS and Christy Evans of Wheaton, IL; sisters, Barbara Kennedy of Osawatomie KS, Brenda Sheets of Guymon, OK; and three grandchildren Jamey, Christian, and Hailey Evans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Virginia Mullins; brother, Randall Mullins of Pickering LA; sisters, Priscilla Moore of Tulsa OK, and Martha Dushay of Claremore, OK.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 29, 2020