CLEARWATER, KS - James "Jim" G. Leibold of Clearwater, Kansas, a 24-year test engineer with the Cessna Aircraft Company, died on Sunday (Nov. 8) at age 86. Visitation will be Friday, 9:00 am-3:00 pm at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Rosary, at 6pm, Friday, and Funeral Mass, 10:00 am, Saturday, both at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel.
Born in Cascade (Iowa), on November 24, 1933, the son of John P. and Mayme Leibold, he spent his early years working on the family farm, where he repaired, maintained and developed a love for mechanical equipment. In 1955 he joined the Army for a two-year stint as a mechanic, and, upon his honorable discharge, attended the University of Iowa, where he graduated in 1962.
Jim was married on June 20, 1959, to Margaret "Maggie" (Fowler) Leibold, who preceded him in death. They had six children, 24 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Jim loved his family and had a grand zest for life. He will be remembered for his honesty, integrity, and work ethic.
With his degree in mechanical engineering, he moved to California and then to Nevada, where he was an engineer at the Rocketdyne Division of North American Aviation developing engines, which were used in the Gemini and Apollo space programs. In 1969 he moved to Kansas to join Cessna, where he retired in 1993. Not being one for a rocking-chair retirement he continued to work as a financial loan officer, a tax-preparation consultant, and finally as a driver for Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Faith and family were important parts of Jim's life. He was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Clonmel, serving in various ministries. His passion was teaching religious education to the youth of the parish.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Maggie" (Fowler) Leibold; parents, John P. and Mayme (Kurt) Leibold; brothers, Louis and Vincent Leibold; sisters, Marion Manternach and Grace Hageman, and grandchildren, Adam and Amanda Gorges and Danielle Gorges Dick. Survivors: sister, Leona (Bob) Buckley of Cascade, Iowa; children, Susan (Dale) Schinstock of Tucson, AZ, Michelle (Larry) Gorges, of Clearwater, KS, Lisa (Ernie) Yingling, and Tim (Trisha) Leibold, all of Andover, KS, Terry (Mandy) Leibold, of Lawrence, KS, and Christi (Chad) Walter of Lincoln, KS; 21 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: St. John the Evangelist Catholic (Religious Education Fund), 18630 w. 71st St. So., Viola, KS 67149 OR Clearwater Alcoholics Anonymous, c/o Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, P.O. Box 325, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com