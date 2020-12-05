James (Jim) Edwin Hadl, 71 of Eudora, passed away December 1, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital during emergency surgery.



Jim was born September 27, 1949 in Lawrence, Kansas. He was the third of nine children of Allan and Viola (Root) Hadl. Jim had a life-long passion for cars, growing his garden, hunting and raising animals. "Shingles" , his nickname came from when he roofed houses, he would say, "If you are without a roof, you're without shingles."



Jim worked hard all of his life. Starting at the Eudora Lumber Company until 1974, then the Lawrence Paper Company where he later retired in 2015.



He is survived by his children Jerry Hadl (Annie) of Eudora, Brad Hadl (Stacey Herschell) of Linwood, Kari Hadl (Evan Wilson) of Lawrence ; his grandchildren, Taylor Hadl, Kayla Railsback, Connor Hadl and Cameron Herschell. In addition to his former wife and good friend, Pam Hadl of Eudora.



He will be missed by his six sisters and one brother; Betty Miller, Marilyn Weeks, Nancy Higbie, Lori Hadl, Patricia Gifford, Connie Larson and Bill Hadl.



He was preceded in death by his father, his mother and his sister Jeannie.



The family is planning a celebration of life on December 12, 2020 at 2pm. This will be held at his residence. We ask that you park and stay in your car in order to social distance. The service will be projected on a screen.



If you share Jim's love of cars, you are welcome to drive your hotrod to the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store