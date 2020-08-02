1/1
James (Jimmy) Grey
James (Jimmy) Grey, 61, passed away July 16, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon. Jim was preceded in death by parents Bob and Mary Kathryn Grey of Lawrence. Survived by his wife Debbie and siblings Rod, Kathy, Bob, John, Susan, David and Tom.

In 1976 Jim left Lawrence for the Northwest to pursue a career in logging that lasted until 2018 when he was seriously injured on a job site that ended the work he was so good at. Jim often worked long periods of time in Alaska and fighting fires in California.

After his injury, Jim settled in Mount Vernon, Oregon with wife Debbie where he was able to enjoy the land he loved working in his vegetable garden, tending fruit trees and his horses.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 2, 2020.
