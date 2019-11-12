James Estle Erhart, 84, of rural Lawrence, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home. He was born May 27, 1935 at Pyatt, AR, the son of James Thomas "Tom" and Huldah Milum Erhart. He was a 1953 graduate of Oskaloosa High School. He served as a network service manager for South Western Bell Telephone company, retiring in 1991, after 38 years of service and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He served two years in the U.S. Army Reserves. James married Elinor Mae Campbell on July 20, 1956 at Tonganoxie, she preceded him in death on September 19, 2012. He is survived by one daughter, Cynthia M. Erhart, Lawrence, two grandchildren, Chase (Mandy) Schone, Pleasant Valley, MO, Shelby Schone, Topeka, and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Aubry Schone, Pleasant Valley, MO. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Kay Schone and one sister, Joy D. Nichols.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Barnett Family Funeral Home in Oskaloosa. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, rural Valley Falls. Visitation 1:00 to 2:00 PM, an hour before Service at the Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to Topeka City Union Mission or to Lawrence Humane Society in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 12, 2019