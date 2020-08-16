Jacob Barnes, 37, passed away August 5th, 2020, at St Francis Medical Center in Tulsa, OK.
Jake was born October 21, 1982, in Lawrence, KS to Karen (Hart) and Jerry Barnes.
He was a 2001 graduate of Baldwin High School and a 2009 graduate of Johnson County Community College.
On November 25, 2006, he married Denni Stout. Together they had a son, William Otto Barnes.
He was proud to represent Emery Sapp and Sons as a Project Superintendent.
Jake loved this family, music, travel and fine food. He was an accomplished chef in the kitchen and a pit master at the grill and smoker. He had an unrivaled ability to converse, razor-sharp wit and an infectious laugh.
He was a fierce friend with longtime relationships that meant the world to him.
Jake will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
The family will receive friends at 2 pm Saturday, August 29th at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. (Covid restrictions observed)
