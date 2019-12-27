|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
Iva RosaLee "Rosie" Perron, 85, of Oskaloosa, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Hickory Pointe Care Center in Oskaloosa from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was born June 19, 1934 at Oskaloosa, the daughter of Jewell Lee and Iva Opal Winfrey Rogers. She attended school in the Thompsonville community and was a 1952 graduate of Perry Rural High School. She worked at the Bank of Perry for many years. She married Deric Joseph "D.J." Perron on December 8, 1972 at Miami, OK, he preceded her in death on August 9, 2018. Together they owned and operated DJ's Rock Creek Marina on Lake Perry for more than 20 years. She was a master at keeping the place organized and the reams of paperwork and permits in order. "Rosie" was a lifelong Kansas resident, except for a few years after retirement, she and "DJ" lived near Crowley, LA. They took many trips on one of their boats on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers to Louisiana and she enjoyed the Cajun culture. She was a voracious reader, among her favorite authors were Maya Angelou, James Lee Burke and Jodi Picoult. She loved to dance, play cards, scrabble and watch the New Orleans Saints. She was a member of the Oskaloosa United Methodist Church , United Methodist Women, Country Corner Variety Store Coffee Club, the Red Hat Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society. She is survived by one daughter, Teresa (Allen )Clough, Perry, one son, Roger (Judy) May, Holton, two step-sons, Roy Perron, Ozawkie, Jim (Kathy) Perron, Topeka, sister-in-law, Mary Alice Rogers, Galveston, TX, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Kelly Bruce May, and three brothers, Lawrence Rogers, Gale Rogers and Dale Rogers.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Burial will be at Underwood Cemetery, Williamstown. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday at Barnett Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials requested to Oskaloosa United Methodist Church or Jefferson County Friends of Hospice in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 27, 2019
