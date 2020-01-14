Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iva Jorgenson. View Sign Service Information Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa 1220 Walnut Street Oskaloosa , KS 66066 (785)-863-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

Iva L. Jorgenson, 71, of Lecompton, formerly of Perry, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. She was born March 19, 1948 in Lawrence, the daughter of Thomas Newton and Verna Mae Sumner Annis. She earned a GED after attending Lawrence High School. She was a 1999 graduate of Washburn University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Human Services with a concentration in Gerontology. Iva served disabled veterans as an Assistant Administrator at Rose Villa in Topeka before her retirement. After her retirement, she worked several years as a clerk at Dillon's Grocery in Lawrence. Iva enjoyed being a full time caregiver to her grandson for five years. Caring for people and family was her passion. She loved working her way through college while taking care of elderly patients. She was devoted to her children and her grandchildren brought her joy beyond belief. Her life was fulfilled by enriching the lives of others. She enjoyed bowling, music, dancing, bingo and watching the Kansas City Chiefs.



She was married to Danny Jorgenson on July 25, 1970. They divorced in 1990. Later, she shared a 20 year companionship with Gary Confer, forming a special bond with his children Kevin Confer and Melissa Confer that continued long after the relationship ended. Survivors include, two sons, Jimmy Hill, Jr, Eskridge, David (Dawn) Jorgenson, Kyle, TX, a daughter and best friend, Tabetha (Owen) Mallonee, Lecompton, one sister, Mary Easum, Topeka, three brothers, Richard (Darlene) Annis, Perry, Mike (Annie) Annis, McLouth, Charles "Chuck" (Frank Schoovaerts) Annis, Topeka, four grandchildren, Brad Mallonee, Brodie Mallonee, Dakota Jorgenson, Beth Ann (Chirag) Patil, and two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Gabe Duran. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Householder, two brothers, Carl T. Annis and Jackie J. "Jack" Annis.



Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral home in Oskaloosa. Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Perry. Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. Online condolences may be sent at

Iva L. Jorgenson, 71, of Lecompton, formerly of Perry, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. She was born March 19, 1948 in Lawrence, the daughter of Thomas Newton and Verna Mae Sumner Annis. She earned a GED after attending Lawrence High School. She was a 1999 graduate of Washburn University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Human Services with a concentration in Gerontology. Iva served disabled veterans as an Assistant Administrator at Rose Villa in Topeka before her retirement. After her retirement, she worked several years as a clerk at Dillon's Grocery in Lawrence. Iva enjoyed being a full time caregiver to her grandson for five years. Caring for people and family was her passion. She loved working her way through college while taking care of elderly patients. She was devoted to her children and her grandchildren brought her joy beyond belief. Her life was fulfilled by enriching the lives of others. She enjoyed bowling, music, dancing, bingo and watching the Kansas City Chiefs.She was married to Danny Jorgenson on July 25, 1970. They divorced in 1990. Later, she shared a 20 year companionship with Gary Confer, forming a special bond with his children Kevin Confer and Melissa Confer that continued long after the relationship ended. Survivors include, two sons, Jimmy Hill, Jr, Eskridge, David (Dawn) Jorgenson, Kyle, TX, a daughter and best friend, Tabetha (Owen) Mallonee, Lecompton, one sister, Mary Easum, Topeka, three brothers, Richard (Darlene) Annis, Perry, Mike (Annie) Annis, McLouth, Charles "Chuck" (Frank Schoovaerts) Annis, Topeka, four grandchildren, Brad Mallonee, Brodie Mallonee, Dakota Jorgenson, Beth Ann (Chirag) Patil, and two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Gabe Duran. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Householder, two brothers, Carl T. Annis and Jackie J. "Jack" Annis.Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral home in Oskaloosa. Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Perry. Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. Online condolences may be sent at barnettfamilyfh.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.