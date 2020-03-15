Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilene Thompson. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Ilene K. Thompson, 72, passed away at her Lawrence, Kansas home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.



She was born in Odell, Nebraska, the daughter of Alfred L. Luhring and Emma B. (Fritzler) Luhring on January 5, 1948. She was raised with her three sisters on the family farm near Hollenberg, Kansas, attending country schools and later graduated from Hollenberg High School in 1965, receiving a Betty Crocker "Homemaker Award."



She was first married to Donald R. Meyer. He preceded her in death in 1969. She and Thomas Thompson were married on May 13, 1972. During their marriage they resided at Gillette, Wyoming; Carbondale, Illinois; Parsons, Kansas; Sedalia, Missouri; Helena, Montana; and upon their retirement, finally moving to Lawrence, Kansas in 2018.



Ilene held several jobs outside the home, but primarily focused on child care and being a nanny. She made an impact on many children's lives through the years.



She enjoyed entertaining, cooking, and especially baking.



Her survivors include, husband, Tom of Lawrence; a daughter, Amy L. Thompson of Lawrence; a daughter, Alicia M. Thompson of Kansas City; a grandson, Keaton Thompson of Lawrence; and three sisters, Carol Foster of Topeka, KS, Donna M. Rothell of Tecumseh, NE and Karen A. Luhring of Tulsa, OK.



Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at First United Methodist Church –West Campus (Celebration Center). Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 16th at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



Memorials are suggested to the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 15, 2020

