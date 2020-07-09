Ila Takacs

No formal services are planned for Ila Mae Trout Takacs, 87, Lawrence. Ila passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Lawrence. Private entombment will be held in the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in Danville, IL.
She was born on March 30, 1933 in Danville, IL, the daughter of Raymond D. and Dorothy (Baumgardt) Trout.
She was a homemaker.
She married Joseph Takacs, Jr. on November 2, 1952 in Danville, IL. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2006.
Survivors include her two sons, Anthony A. Takacs, Lawrence, Michael J. Takacs, Grand Rapids, MI; and sister-in-law, Catherine Kaznoff, Washington, D.C. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tamy Lynn Takacs.
The family suggests memorials in her name to the Lawrence Homeless Shelter and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
