Howard William "Bill" Houghton, Liberty Memorial High '53, died on March 3, 2019 at the age of 83. Linda D. Houghton, his wife of 57 years, followed him in death on July 23, 2019 at the age of 77. They are survived by three children: Douglas, Bruce (KU '89), and Heidi (KU '90). Bill and Linda were a common sight on the streets of Lawrence running errands on their tandem bicycle (and coming just 6 streets short of having ridden on every street within the city limits) until they moved to St. Louis in 2018 to be near their children. He loved Lawrence and the Jayhawks, having been born in Lawrence, and was part of one of three generations of the family to attend KU.



Per his wishes, his body was donated to science. There will be a private memorial for family and friends at a later date.

