Hilda V. Hargett, age 82, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away May 28, 2019, at Baldwin healthcare and Rehabilitation, Baldwin City. She was born April 21, 1937 in Goodrich, WI, the daughter of Jerome Risch and Viola (Moellers) Risch. Hilda graduated from Bucklin, MO high school and moved to Baldwin City in the 1960's.
Hilda worked at H.D. Lee in Ottawa as a seamstress. Following that she became a cook for U.S.D. 348, Baldwin City, at the Junior High School for eleven years and then became a cook at Baker University for seventeen years until she retired. Hilda was also an active member of the Vinland Fair Board for many years.
On September 27, 1957 Hilda was united in marriage to James Junior Hargett in Salisbury, MO. He survives of the home.
She is also survived by her children; James Dean Hargett, Eudora, KS, Terry Jerome Hargett, Garnett, KS, Mark T, Hargett, Baldwin City, KS, Judy Coble, Baldwin City, KS; brother, Mark Risch, Macon, MO; sister, Catherine Sharp, Mendon, Mo; five grandchildren, Jason, Jared, Jacob, Madison, Ronna; and nine great grandchildren.
Hilda is preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Darrell Hargett; four brothers, Anthony Risch, Walter Risch, Leo Risch, George Risch; and a sister, Rita Miller.
Hilda has been cremated and private family services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 31, 2019