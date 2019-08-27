Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Beni Israel Cemetery 1301 E 2100 Rd. Eudora , KS View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Herman Leon, 89, our beloved father, and long-time Lawrence resident, passed away on August 26, in Kansas City. Herman was born May 10, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY. His father, David Leon, immigrated from Jerusalem, Palestine and his mother, Betty Leon, immigrated from Odessa, Ukraine.



He met his future wife of 65 years, Louise Leon, at a lecture in NY about Marxism and psychoanalysis at the Jefferson School of Social Science. Herman and Louise eloped in 1953, just months after they had met, while Herman was on leave from basic training in the Army. The young couple then moved to Leavenworth, where Herman was stationed as a social worker for the prison, while his wife Louise worked as a registered nurse at KU Medical Center.



After serving in the Army, Herman earned his Master of Social Work from Pennsylvania University and his PhD of Social Work from Columbia University, while working in private practice and teaching at NYU in New York City.



In 1971, he joined the faculty of the School of Social Work at KU to establish a graduate social work program that exists to this day. Herman taught Social Work and Human Behavior at KU for many years and was a Hope Award Finalist for Outstanding Progressive Educator. He retired as Professor Emeritus in 1998 after teaching for 25 years at KU.



After retirement, he worked with his wife Louise for Community LINC, serving the homeless population of Lawrence. His crowning achievement later in life became taking care of his beloved wife Louise at home for several years until she died at home from Parkinson's.



Herman is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (husband Paul) and Nina (husband Kent), his son, Joseph (wife Valerie), and his 4 grandchildren, Evan, Nora, David and Lulu. He is preceded in death by his wife Louise, and his parents, David and Betty. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Beni Israel Cemetery located in Eudora, KS at 1301 E 2100 Rd.

