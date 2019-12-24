Graveside services for Henry Lee Johnson, 95, Lawrence, will be 2:00pm Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Pioneer Ridge Nursing Facility.
He was born September 15, 1924, in Ottawa, the son of Jasper and Winifred Gray Johnson. He graduated from Ottawa High School in 1943.
Mr. Johnson served in the United States Army in both WWII and in Korea. He worked for and retired from Flexel in the maintenance department. He enjoyed hunting, working on cars, cabinet making, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 60 years.
He married Christine Howard on July 24, 1952, they celebrated 67 years together. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include a son, Michael M. Johnson and wife Carol of Lawrence; a daughter, Tina Stevenson and husband Larry E. of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Larry A. Stevenson, Starla Barrett, Christina Johnson, and Michelle McBurney.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Roland Johnson and Onetta Edwards.
Friends may call from 9:00am to 1:45pm Friday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, where the family will receive them from 1:00-1:45pm, Friday.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the , sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 24, 2019