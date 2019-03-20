Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Wrightsman. View Sign

Funeral services for Helen Naomi Wrightsman, 92, Linwood, will be at 11 am Friday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, with Pastor Daniel Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Wrightsman died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Medicalodges Eudora.



She was born July 12, 1926, in Paradise, Kan., the daughter of Vernon D. and Fay H. Stielow Miller. She graduated from Paradise High School. Mrs. Wrightsman worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone for many years. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, gardening, and caring for her farm animals.



She married Dayrl E. Wrightsman on June 12, 1949, in Lawrence. He preceded her in death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by brothers Robert Stielow, Wayne Miller, and Frank Miller; sisters Vernita Miller and Virginia Miller; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Survivors include a daughter, Darla Scott and husband Leonard, Linwood; a son, Greg Wrightsman and wife Michelle, Winfield, Penn.; siblings Raymond Miller and wife Dena, Hutchinson, Marvin Miller and wife Shirley, Russell, and Dean Miller Schmidt, Oklahoma City; grandchildren Alissa Wrightsman, Sheldon Wrightsman, and Christian and Holly Walker; and great grandchildren Abigail, William, and Joshua Scott, and Addison and Kira Walker.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Denver God's Missionary Church, where Helen's granddaughter and son-in-law minister, in care of the funeral home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS, 66044. Online condolences may be sent at



601 Indiana St

Lawrence , KS 66044

