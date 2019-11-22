Helen Hadukovich (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Quisenberry Funeral Home - Tonganoxie
604 E 4th Street
Tonganoxie, KS
66086
(913)-845-2740
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary
Helen "Duke" Hadukovich, 93, Kansas City, MO, formerly of Tonganoxie, KS, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home.

A memorial visitation will be 2-4pm Sunday November 24 with a Eulogy being said at 3pm at the Quisenberry Funeral Home, 604 E 4th Street Tonganoxie, KS 66086. Inurnment will take place in Hubbel Hill Cemetery, Tonganoxie at a later date.

Helen was born January 16, 1926 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Ready and Helen (Peresic) Hadukovich. She worked for 44 years for Merrill Lynch.

Survivors include; one sister, Ann Mathia, TX; She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the St. Luke's Foundation 901 E 104th Street Mail stop 100 south Kansas City, MO 64131.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 22, 2019
