Hazel Daugherty
1929 - 2020
Hazel M. Daugherty, 90, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Lawrence, Kansas, at Pioneer Ridge Long Term Care Facility. She was born November 6, 1929, to Everett C. and Lillian O. [Husted] Dillon in Lawrence, Kansas. She married Harold Lee "Dinger" Daugherty on June 3, 1951. Survivors include a son, Jerry S. Daugherty (Sharon) and two grandsons, Parker S. Snavely (Madison), and Clayton A. Snavely. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jo Ann Snavely (Steven R.). She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Private burial was held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence.

Hazel loved reading and studying the Bible and Christian publications, and she spent many decades sharing what she had learned with others in the Lawrence community, studying the Bible with numerous persons, and helping some to the point of baptism, by which they symbolized their dedication to God, like she herself had done in the early Sixties. She believed the Bible's promise of everlasting life on a paradise earth, which was God's original purpose for humans. She served as a "Regular Pioneer" for close to forty years. We will all miss her until the time when Jehovah God raises her from the grave in the resurrection, at which time many of us will get to see her again. Imagine what life will be like when the resurrection takes place! Here is the description revealed in Revelation 21:4: "And he [God] will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away."

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
