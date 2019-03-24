Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Bell. View Sign





Mr. Bell died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at LMH Health.



He was born December 15, 1937, in Nevada, Missouri, the son of Harry Edward and Clara Ann Rimmer Bell. He graduated from DeSoto High School.



Mr. Bell worked at Harbour Tire in Olathe and as a boiler operator at Sunflower Ammunition Plant. He enjoyed roller skating, hunting, fishing, and camping.



He married Billie Joann Morgan on June 28, 1957, in Lawrence. She survives of the home.



Other survivors include two daughters, Tammy Donovan of Eudora, Linda Long and husband Len of Lawrence; a sister, Clara Marie Thorpe of Arcadia, Florida; and two grandsons, Jeremy Long of Kansas City, Kansas and Justin Long of Topeka, Kansas.



A visitation with family will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Eudora Baptist Church.



The family suggests memorial contributions to the Eudora Baptist Church, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.



Condolences may be sent at



