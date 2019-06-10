A memorial visitation for Harold Dean Hodges Sr., 80, Lawrence, will be 2-4pm Saturday, June 15 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
Mr. Hodges died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born January 15, 1939, the son of Rufus and Glessner Lemon Hodges.
Mr. Hodges worked for Deem's Farm Equipment for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering on lawnmowers.
He married Carole Sue Whitebread on September 25, 1958. She died in 2016 after 58 years of marriage.
Survivors include a son, Harold Dean Hodges Jr.; daughters, Cindy Hilt and Dee Dee Butler; grandchildren, Christopher Ian Hodges, Dena Hodges, Jessica Ayn Hilt, Emily Lyn Hilt, and Brittney Michelle Pursel.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Lawrence Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on June 10, 2019