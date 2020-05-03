Harold "Alan" Heath, 89, Lawrence passed away peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020.
Alan was born October 7, 1930 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Earl and Florence Heath. He graduated Valedictorian from Salina High School in 1948 and was winner of the Bausch Lomb Science Award. His love of the game of golf started early in high school, and he won the Central Kansas League Golf Championship his senior year.
In 1953, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Kansas. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and Honor Initiate of his Pledge Class. Attending KU football and basketball games and playing intramural basketball with his fraternity brothers were favorite activities through college.
Following graduation, Alan moved to Salina and worked for the Heath Holsum Bakery in the administrative office. In 1955 the family business sold to C. J. Patterson, where he continued his administrative work in the company's Wichita office.
Alan moved to Lawrence in 1957 and accepted a position at Lawrence Paper Company in the Sales Service Department, later becoming manager. After completing computer programming training with IBM in Chicago, he wrote and maintained the computer programs to control factory data collection and product pricing for Lawrence Paper until retirement in 1982. He appreciated the work and dedication of his co-workers and customers throughout his 25 years at Lawrence Paper and mentioned it many times over the years.
In 1952, Alan married Barbara Zimmerman. They had three sons: Thomas Alan Heath, Gary Charles Heath, and David Walter Heath.
Alan married Marilyn Blubaugh on June 15, 1985. They cherished time with family and their dog, Molly; traveling together (and with sister Helen Heath); cooking together; watching college sports, especially KU football and basketball; playing bridge; watching period piece films, TV series, Masterpiece Theatre, cultural specials, and the history channel. Alan was an avid reader, especially mystery novels, thrillers, and history. He enjoyed golf, fishing and hunting; music, especially classical and easy listening; and drawing and painting landscapes and flowers. And he loved ice cream!
Alan was a man of honor with unquestionable honesty, integrity, and wisdom. He had a kind and loving heart that was always there for others. He was greatly loved by his family and all those who knew him.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, his son, David Walter Heath, his sister, Helen Elaine Heath, his daughter-in-law, Debbie Heath, and his stepson, Jon Allan Blubaugh.
He is survived by his wife and companion of 34 years, Marilyn; his brother, Don Heath and wife, Mary Jo and their children, Kevin and wife, Meagan and children, Allie and Owen, and Elizabeth Ann Heath; his son, Tom Heath and wife, Pamela and their children, Josh Heath and Chris Heath and wife, Ellie and their children, Reagan, Austin and Owen; son, Gary Heath and daughter, Cara; and granddaughter, Kelly Griffin Westin and husband, Andrew and their son, Griffin of Oakdale, MN; step daughter, Kate Blubaugh and children, Brian, Alissa, and Mallory; step daughter, Karen Evans and husband, John and children, Jennifer, Kelsey and Morgan; step daughter, Carol Zoellner and husband, Win and children, Adam and Eric; and step son, Michael Blubaugh and wife, Lori and daughter, Caroline.
The family would like to thank the competent, loving staff at the Neuvant House for their tireless compassionate care. Special thanks also to Dr. Don Hatton for his dedicated care and regard for Alan over many years.
There will be a private Mass for the immediate family. The burial will be Friday, May 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, KS. Guests are welcome to attend the burial, however, due to the current mandate of social distancing, guests must remain in or near their vehicle.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Lawrence Humane Society or to Catholic Charities which may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Alan was born October 7, 1930 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Earl and Florence Heath. He graduated Valedictorian from Salina High School in 1948 and was winner of the Bausch Lomb Science Award. His love of the game of golf started early in high school, and he won the Central Kansas League Golf Championship his senior year.
In 1953, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Kansas. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and Honor Initiate of his Pledge Class. Attending KU football and basketball games and playing intramural basketball with his fraternity brothers were favorite activities through college.
Following graduation, Alan moved to Salina and worked for the Heath Holsum Bakery in the administrative office. In 1955 the family business sold to C. J. Patterson, where he continued his administrative work in the company's Wichita office.
Alan moved to Lawrence in 1957 and accepted a position at Lawrence Paper Company in the Sales Service Department, later becoming manager. After completing computer programming training with IBM in Chicago, he wrote and maintained the computer programs to control factory data collection and product pricing for Lawrence Paper until retirement in 1982. He appreciated the work and dedication of his co-workers and customers throughout his 25 years at Lawrence Paper and mentioned it many times over the years.
In 1952, Alan married Barbara Zimmerman. They had three sons: Thomas Alan Heath, Gary Charles Heath, and David Walter Heath.
Alan married Marilyn Blubaugh on June 15, 1985. They cherished time with family and their dog, Molly; traveling together (and with sister Helen Heath); cooking together; watching college sports, especially KU football and basketball; playing bridge; watching period piece films, TV series, Masterpiece Theatre, cultural specials, and the history channel. Alan was an avid reader, especially mystery novels, thrillers, and history. He enjoyed golf, fishing and hunting; music, especially classical and easy listening; and drawing and painting landscapes and flowers. And he loved ice cream!
Alan was a man of honor with unquestionable honesty, integrity, and wisdom. He had a kind and loving heart that was always there for others. He was greatly loved by his family and all those who knew him.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, his son, David Walter Heath, his sister, Helen Elaine Heath, his daughter-in-law, Debbie Heath, and his stepson, Jon Allan Blubaugh.
He is survived by his wife and companion of 34 years, Marilyn; his brother, Don Heath and wife, Mary Jo and their children, Kevin and wife, Meagan and children, Allie and Owen, and Elizabeth Ann Heath; his son, Tom Heath and wife, Pamela and their children, Josh Heath and Chris Heath and wife, Ellie and their children, Reagan, Austin and Owen; son, Gary Heath and daughter, Cara; and granddaughter, Kelly Griffin Westin and husband, Andrew and their son, Griffin of Oakdale, MN; step daughter, Kate Blubaugh and children, Brian, Alissa, and Mallory; step daughter, Karen Evans and husband, John and children, Jennifer, Kelsey and Morgan; step daughter, Carol Zoellner and husband, Win and children, Adam and Eric; and step son, Michael Blubaugh and wife, Lori and daughter, Caroline.
The family would like to thank the competent, loving staff at the Neuvant House for their tireless compassionate care. Special thanks also to Dr. Don Hatton for his dedicated care and regard for Alan over many years.
There will be a private Mass for the immediate family. The burial will be Friday, May 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, KS. Guests are welcome to attend the burial, however, due to the current mandate of social distancing, guests must remain in or near their vehicle.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Lawrence Humane Society or to Catholic Charities which may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 3, 2020.