Harold Dean Turner, 59, of Linwood KS, passed away unexpectedly on April 30th, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 10th, 1960 to Harold E. & Marceline R Turner.



Harold grew up in Linwood working alongside of his father on the family farm where he discovered his love of farming and hunting. He was also involved in 4-H and other agricultural activities in his youth. Before graduating from Linwood High School in 1979, Harold began working in the construction industry where he developed a passion for carpentry. He would continue to work as a carpenter for 17 years.



In 1980, he met and married Kathleen Edmonds and had two children, Jessica and Jacob. The couple later divorced. He then met and married Jalayne Will and of this union, two children were born: Johnathan and Jasmine.



Harold lived and farmed in the Linwood area his entire life. In addition to farming, he worked as a volunteer firefighter and for the Rural Water District. Harold was a man of his word. He found reward in helping others and was very well known in the community as reliable and someone you could count on.







Harold loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a family man and family came first. Harold was an exceptionally skilled pool player and his love of the game and for his pool league family was evident. He also enjoyed history, travel (the mountains), and had a great fondness for sweets. Harold's infectious smile and enthusiasm surrounded him everywhere he went. He loved telling stories and being in the company of family and friends. He touched many lives and there will never be a day that he won't be thought of and greatly missed.



Harold is survived by his wife, Jalayne Turner; children Jessica Turner, Jacob (Amber) Turner; Johnathan Turner, and Jasmine Turner; grandchildren Justice, Zeke, Emma, Kyla, Zoe, and Alexander. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



