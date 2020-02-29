Harold Cordry III

Harold V. Cordry, III, 76, of Tecumseh, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with his wife, Janice by his side.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church, 6020 S.E. 44th St., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542. Private inurnment will take place in East Slope Cemetery in Riverside, Missouri.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 29, 2020
