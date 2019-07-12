Harish. K. Shah, age 63, of Lawrence, passed away peacefully on July 4th, surrounded by his family. He was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.
Mr. Shah worked for PWD, Government of Gujarat for 28 years, before he came to the US in 2007.
He is survived by his wife, Vandna, an operator at Berry Global, of over 33 year and 2 children: son, Maulin, a tax associate, daughter in law, Jaina, and daughter, Apexa, a lab technician.
Prayer will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 4-6pm, at 2605 Knollbrook Ct., Lawrence, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to www.ranchhodraiji.org/donation
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 12, 2019