No services are planned for H. Lee Zimmerman, 94, Lawrence, who died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Zimmerman was born Nov. 30, 1925, and raised in Eudora. During World War II, he served as a Merchant Marine. After returning to Lawrence, he married Kathy Broers. They later divorced.
Mr. Zimmerman was the longtime owner and operator of Zimmerman Steel in Lawrence.
Survivors include a son, Kim Lee Zimmerman (Karen), Lenexa; a daughter, Nancy Zimmerman Roberts (Tony), Venice, Fla.; and two sisters, Kathryn Heylman, Spokane, Wash., and Carolyn Engelken, Denver.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044. Online condolences may be left at rumsey-yost.com
.