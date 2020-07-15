1/
H. Lee Zimmerman
1925 - 2020
No services are planned for H. Lee Zimmerman, 94, Lawrence, who died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Zimmerman was born Nov. 30, 1925, and raised in Eudora. During World War II, he served as a Merchant Marine. After returning to Lawrence, he married Kathy Broers. They later divorced.

Mr. Zimmerman was the longtime owner and operator of Zimmerman Steel in Lawrence.

Survivors include a son, Kim Lee Zimmerman (Karen), Lenexa; a daughter, Nancy Zimmerman Roberts (Tony), Venice, Fla.; and two sisters, Kathryn Heylman, Spokane, Wash., and Carolyn Engelken, Denver.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044. Online condolences may be left at rumsey-yost.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 15, 2020
My sympathies to Lee Jr and his sister. Lee has been a dear friend and mentor to me over the years. Fond memories of a trip to Atlanta with him and so many more times and talks together. I will miss seeing him every two weeks as I have for the past 38 years. RIP my friend, you will be missed.
Bob Brandt
Friend
July 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bob Swaggerty
