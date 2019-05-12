Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwenyth Kitos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gwenyth Theresa Kitos (b Aug. 10, 1929, Macklin, SK [of Errol and Theresa Heffernan] – d Apr. 28, 2019, Burnaby, BC). Lived in Wainwright, AB, during her first 16 years and moved to Vancouver, BC, in 1945. Studied nutrition at UBC, graduating in 1950 with the BHE in dietetics, interned at the Vancouver and North Vancouver General hospitals. She worked as a Registered Dietitian at the Essondale Provincial Hospital for a year. Married Paul Kitos in 1952 and moved to Corvallis, Oregon, then to Newark, Delaware, 1956, Lawrence, Kansas, 1959 and Burnaby, BC, 2008. Beloved and missed by three generations of family: Paul, husband of 67 years; Theresa (Andy); John (Christiana); Anne Marie (Paulo); Richard (Ashley); Emily (Brandon), several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by sons Daniel and Peter and by siblings, Doyle (Anita), William (Marion) and Patricia (Arthur).



Gwyn furthered her dietetics career with the Visiting Nurses Assoc. and Lawrence/Douglas County Health Dept. in Kansas and was instrumental in setting up the Kansas WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. She was a talented artist: an accomplished painter, sketcher, pianist and violinist. In teen-age she played violin with the Vancouver Youth Symphony Orchestra. Best of all she was a wonderful wife and mother. We miss her more than we can say. Memorial contributions could be made to the Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association (

