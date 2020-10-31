Grace Olive Stouppe Jolly, age 77, of Lawrence, Kansas, beloved wife, sister, aunt, nana, and friend, passed away peacefully on October 28, after a battle with cancer. Gracie was born August 5, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the fifth child of the Reverend Hugh and Olive Stouppe. She grew up as a preacher's kid, moving from Ligonier, Pennsylvania to Vermillion, Kansas, then to Baldwin, and Atchison where she graduated from high school in 1961. In her youth, she was an accomplished musician on the French horn. After earning a teaching degree from Wichita State, Grace taught elementary and middle school math and science in the Jefferson West school district for 32 years. She went on to earn a master's degree from Emporia State. She married Forrest E. Jolly on December 21, 1962 and they lived and loved happily until Forrest's death in 2007. They built a beautiful home on top of the hill in Ozawkie, Kansas and raised two nieces, Robin Schulte and Andrea Bachelor, as their own. They hosted several students from Costa Rica over the years, all of whom became lifelong friends. In recent years, Gracie worked summers at Yellowstone National Park, enjoyed hiking and exploring the park, and made dear friends from all over the country and the world. She loved to travel with family and took her great nieces and great nephews on amazing trips-of-a-lifetime to Costa Rica, Germany Ireland and Norway. She was a skilled quilter and belonged to the Kansa Prairie Quilters and Kaw Valley Quilters where she made many beautiful quilts and countless dear friends. Her presence in the world made it a better place. Survivors include sisters, Janet Payne, Baldwin City, and Ruth (Jay) Parker, Oskaloosa, a sister-in-law, Marilyn Stouppe, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jon Stouppe, and two sisters, Molly Simpson and Sue Stouppe. The family will hold an in-person memorial service once it is safe to do so. She will be inurned in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Atchison. Those wishing to honor Grace are encouraged to donate to the National Parks Foundation in her name. Barnett Family Funeral Home is in charge of services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store