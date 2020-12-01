Goetz Berthold, 92, died November 28, 2020 with his wife and youngest son by his side in Lawrence, KS.



He was born February 1, 1928 in Germany to Gertrude and Wilhelm Berthold. Goetz met Mariele Schiller and they were married and moved to America where they settled in Lawrence, Kansas.



Goetz began his career as a master craftsman at Reuter Organ company and worked faithfully for 47 years before retiring.



Goetz and Mariele started the St. John's Oktoberfest over 20 years ago and 2020 was the first year they missed due to the corona virus.



Goetz is preceded in death by his parents, Wilhelm and Gertrude, and brother, Horst.



He is survived by his wife, Mariele Berthold, sisters Helga Berthold and Elke Rahn, his 2 sons and their spouses, Gert and Anne Berthold, Roland and Sherri Berthold; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.



