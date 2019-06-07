Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria B. Morton passed away on March 14, 2019 at Neuvant House at the age of 93. Gloria was born on March 4, 1926 in Northampton, Massachusetts to Daniel Fungaroli and Sophia Cyzelski Fungaroli. She attended Kansas University where she received a degree in Physical Therapy. While attending KU, she met and later married, Walter M. Morton in 1948. They were married for 55 years. They had no children. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sister Elaine McClellan, of Massachusetts, and her children, Daniel McClellan, Robin Volinger, Bruce McClellan, Lori Barstow, and Ward McClellan, all living on the eastern seaboard. She is also survived by fellow KU graduates nephew Jerry Morton (Linda) of Lawrence, nieces Linda Kostner (Gary) and LaDene Morton (and her partner Roger Hoyt) all of Kansas City, Mo. Gloria was an avid KU sports fan following football and basketball enthusiastically. She was a season basketball ticket holder for over 60 years. She also was a fan of the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Royals. Gloria was active in golf and bridge groups. Gloria was also generous with her time and money for many years with Relay for Life as she was a cancer survivor. Her outside activities continued until age and dementia forced her to spend her remaining time in Neuvant House where she received excellent care and enjoyed participating in a variety of activities with other residents. She was noted among friends and family for never having a thought that did not almost immediately come out of her mouth. Gloria enjoyed many fun family gatherings with the Morton side of the family in Lawrence and Kansas City. In earlier years, Gloria also traveled to Europe many times. She and her husband spent many winters in Florida with family and friends prior to her husband's death in 2003. She was cremated according to her wishes and entombed next to her husband's ashes at their former cabin at Lone Star Lake in a private service.

