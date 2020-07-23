1/1
Gloria McKnight-Crumet
Gloria J. McKnight - Crumet passed away on June 23, 2020 in Rapid City, SD.

Gloria was the oldest daughter to Royal and Irene (Jambois) McKnight. Royal and Irene had 3 other children Beverly McLeod, Stanley and Donald McKnight.

Gloria left her home in South Dakota and moved to Lawrence, KS. Gloria then met Thomas Crumet and they got married and had 2 boys Jon and Jim Crumet.

Gloria moved back to South Dakota after her and Tom divorced.

Gloria loved her family very much, she loved going to church and loved candy.

Gloria is survived by her mother, sister, brothers, her 2 sons, 6 grandchildren and 2 great children.

We will have a memorial service on Saturday, July 25 at 10:30 at Wildhorse Cemetery in McLouth, KS following with graveside service

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Wildhorse Cemetery
