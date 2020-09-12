Gloria Laming, 89, Died at Pioneer Ridge, Lawrence, KS, on September 8, 2020.



Graveside service will be 2pm on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Hubbel Hill Cemetery, Tonganoxie.



She was born on September 8, 1931 to Dr. David F. and Katheryn (Fulton) Parker of Tonganoxie, KS. Gloria graduated from Loretta Academy in Kansas City, MO in 1949, and attended Pittsburg State College.



She married Foster "Bud" Laming on December 30, 1950. They made their home in Tonganoxie with their only child Elizabeth (Libby). Gloria was a farmer's homemaker and Bud often said that some men said she was the prettiest grain truck driver around. She and Bud owned and operated the last square mile section of land on the Eudora road from 1954-1973, when she retired to Florida. Gloria possessed musical art, and dancing talents. She loved playing her piano and organ for friends, family, church, and clubs like the P.E.O. She also sold many of her paintings at Art exhibits while living in Florida. Finally, she was an excellent dancer and taught at Aurthur Murrays Studio in Kansas City, MO for many years. She returned to Kansas in 2006 and lived the remainder of her life in Lawrence, KS.



She was preceded in death by her husband Foster "Bud" Laming in 2017, their daughter, Elizabeth (Libby) Clayborne in 2002, her brother David (Val) Escondido,CA in 2015.



She is survived by her grandson, Taylor Clayborne of Bentonville, AR; her brother, Jay (Ruth) Parker, of Oskaloosa, KS; numerous Nieces and Nephews.



Flowers are welcome and donations are suggested to the Tonganoxie Historical Society in her name.



