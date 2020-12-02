Graveside services for Glenn Roy Wineinger, 83, Eudora will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Eudora Cemetery. He passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Eudora Medicalodges.
Glenn was born on November 3, 1937 in Norwich, KS, the son of Lee T. and Ruth A. (Callison) Wineinger.
He served in the United States Air Force as an Airman 1st Class.
He was a member 55-year member of the Eudora United Methodist Church, Eudora Historical Society, The Watkins Museum, Eudora Nursing Home and Eudora Youth Service Organizations.
He enjoyed reading, genealogy, coloring, and jigsaw puzzles.
He worked in Ribbon Manufacturing at Hallmark cards for 40 years until he retired in 2001.
He married Joyce Bartholomew on June 14, 1964 in Mulvane, KS. She preceded him in death on October 5, 2015.
Survivors include his son, Ronald Wineinger, Eudora; Ron's ex-fiancé, Tammy R. Lathrom and Iris K. Faucett; brother, Dean Wineinger, Topeka, KS; many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends; and Spiritual Family Apostles Martin's – Angela Ohiri. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Eldon Wineinger and two sisters, Marie Cravens and Erma Mandemaker.
Glenn will lie in state from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel.
A special thank you to Bob & Marilyn Lindeen.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Make Your Day Ministries, Eudora United Methodist Church or Eudora Historical Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
