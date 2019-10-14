Glenn A. Jones, 89, Lawrence, KS, passed away Friday October 11, 2019 at Windsor Assisted Living, Lawrence, KS.
A graveside service will be 11 am Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Hubbel Hill Cemetery, Tonganoxie. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Tuesday October 15, 2019 at the Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie, KS.
Glenn was born Sept 7, 1930 the son of Walter and Stella (Haas) Jones. He was a 1948 graduate of Tonganoxie High School. During high school he worked for the Franklin Ice Cream Company before being drafted into the Army and serving in the Korean War. He ran the PX near the front and loved to tell stories. He was transferred from the Army to the Air Force and was trained in decoding and later transferred back to the Army and discharged with honors. After returning home he had a job with the Franklin Ice Cream Company. He was united in marriage to Darlene Kesinger and they spent 64 years together. They enjoyed buying and selling properties and spending their winters together in Texas and deep sea fishing. Glenn owned Lawrence Floor Covering for several years before retiring. Darlene preceded him in death March 5, 2017. He was also preceded in death by one son, Gary; 1 brother, 3 sisters; and 1 grandchild.
Survivors include; one son, Greg (Kendra) Jones, Lawrence, KS; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial donations to Kansas Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 14, 2019