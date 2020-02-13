Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Deck. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Corpus Christi Church Lawrence , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Evan Deck, 67, of Lawrence, KS, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, Mary Ann and two sons, Drew and Derek, after a yearlong battle with cancer.



Glenn is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Deters) Deck of 39 years, sons Drew Deck & wife Ashlee, and Derek Deck and wife Dillon, his mother Mary K Thelman, his brother John Deck, and two loving grandchildren, Landyn and Levi Deck along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Glenn's father, John Robert Deck, and brother, Howard Deck, proceeded him in death. Glenn was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.



Glenn graduated from Wichita SE High School in 1970 and went on to attend Phillips University in Enid, OK, graduating in 1974. Glenn earned a master's degree in Public Administration at the



Glenn served in public service for nearly 40 years. He served in the Texas Comptroller's Office in Austin followed by the Legislative Division of Post Audit in Topeka. Glenn was selected as City Auditor of Kansas City, MO in 1983 and then Finance Director of Kansas City, MO in 1988. Glenn became the Finance Director/Asst City Manager of Oklahoma City and was promoted to City Manager in 1998. In 2000, he made the move back to Kansas and became the Executive Director of KPERS. He retired in 2011.



After retirement, Glenn and Mary Ann, opened ReeceNichols Preferred Realty. Glenn and Mary Ann worked together with their sons, Drew and Derek, and many wonderful agents.



Visitation will be at Warren McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence on Thursday, February 13, from 4:00 – 6:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, February 15 at Corpus Christi Church in Lawrence.



The family suggests memorial contributions to the or the Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



Glenn Evan Deck, 67, of Lawrence, KS, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, Mary Ann and two sons, Drew and Derek, after a yearlong battle with cancer.Glenn is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Deters) Deck of 39 years, sons Drew Deck & wife Ashlee, and Derek Deck and wife Dillon, his mother Mary K Thelman, his brother John Deck, and two loving grandchildren, Landyn and Levi Deck along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Glenn's father, John Robert Deck, and brother, Howard Deck, proceeded him in death. Glenn was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.Glenn graduated from Wichita SE High School in 1970 and went on to attend Phillips University in Enid, OK, graduating in 1974. Glenn earned a master's degree in Public Administration at the University of Texas , LBJ School of Public Affairs, graduating in 1976, receiving the School's highest award -- The Emmett F. Redford Award.Glenn served in public service for nearly 40 years. He served in the Texas Comptroller's Office in Austin followed by the Legislative Division of Post Audit in Topeka. Glenn was selected as City Auditor of Kansas City, MO in 1983 and then Finance Director of Kansas City, MO in 1988. Glenn became the Finance Director/Asst City Manager of Oklahoma City and was promoted to City Manager in 1998. In 2000, he made the move back to Kansas and became the Executive Director of KPERS. He retired in 2011.After retirement, Glenn and Mary Ann, opened ReeceNichols Preferred Realty. Glenn and Mary Ann worked together with their sons, Drew and Derek, and many wonderful agents.Visitation will be at Warren McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence on Thursday, February 13, from 4:00 – 6:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, February 15 at Corpus Christi Church in Lawrence.The family suggests memorial contributions to the or the Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 13, 2020

