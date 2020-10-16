Gilbert 'Gil' L. Ash, 81, died October 13, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born October 6, 1939, in McPherson, to Clifford H. and Judith Viola (Tector) Ash.
Gil graduated from Enterprise Academy, Enterprise, KS, Hutchinson Community College, and took classes at Wichita State University. He served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1968. Gil retired after 30 years of service as a customer service representative for IBM. He was a member of Hutchinson-Reno Masonic Lodge #124 A.F. & A.M. and Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Gil loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, and traveling (especially to Colorado with his family). He was a loving, devoted grandpa. Gil's eight grandchildren had great admiration for their grandfather.
On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Dove, in Newton. They shared almost 59 years of marriage.
Gil is survived by: wife, Karen of Hutchinson; children, Gregory Ash (Amy) of Lawrence, Scott Ash (Anne Richtarik) of Lexington, MA, and Susan O'Sullivan (Tim) of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Shea O'Sullivan, Audrey O'Sullivan, Isabel Ash, Sadie Ash, Kellen O'Sullivan, Amelia Ash, Lottie Ash, and Thomas Ash; brother-in-law, Kent Dove (Joquita) of Newton; and beloved cat, Sal.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with The Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Honors will be conducted by the Hutchinson-Reno Masonic Lodge #124 A.F. & A.M., followed by military honors conducted by McConnell Air Force Base. To view the memorial service online, the link will be available at the end of Gil's obituary on the Elliott Mortuary website the day of the service. Friends may sign his book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midian Shriners Plane of Mercy (to benefit children's transportation to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
) or Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501