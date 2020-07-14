1/
Gerald Warren
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Dean Warren passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 10, 2020 in Overbrook, KS, at the age of 91. He was born June 18th of 1929, in rural Douglas County, the son of Thelma Elizabeth Woodruff Warren and Leonard Quito Warren.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Catherine Warren, Overbrook, KS; children, Peggy Warren, Overbrook, KS, Brenda Cordts, Lenexa, KS, Kelly Coleman (Bret), Lecompton, KS; siblings, Larry Warren (Judy), Lawrence, KS; Gayle Warren (Emma), Overbrook, KS; Sherry Tuckel (Emmett), Lecompton, KS; Betty Schirmer, Overbrook, KS; as well as, grandchildren, Bridgett Reed (Nathan), Marissa Mauszycki (Nick), Cameron Coleman (Montana), Cory Coleman, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Harris, Russell, KS, siblings, Gary Warren, Overbrook, KS; Darrel Warren, Hutchison, KS, and parents Thelma and Leonard Warren of Overbrook, KS.

Gerald completed junior year at Overbrook High School. Gerald was active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps between the years of 1951-1953. He was a lifelong farmer and tended to his land for many years. Allis-Chalmers sure appreciated his business. Gerald married Catherine Estelle Warren, the love of his life, in 1956. He then proceeded to work for Marion Township and The University of Kansas Facilities & Operations over the years and retired in 1994. Over six years, the couple welcomed four children (all girls) into their home and Gerald set about teaching them about the value of hard work and perseverance. His children remember him as an endearing father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Gerald was a generous, witty, and dedicated individual who loved people and who was passionate about his family. Gerald never met a stranger, always had a story to share, and loved to share in moments of laughter with others.

The visitation is scheduled for July 14, 6:00 – 8:00 pm, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, KS. The following day, July 15, the funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am, at Washington Creek Church. Reverend John Klaassen will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in Washington Creek Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gerald's life. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Overbrook Library at 317 Maple St. Overbrook, KS. Condolences can be sent to his widow at 535 N 500 Rd. Overbrook, KS 66524


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Washington Creek Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved