Gerald Dean Warren passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 10, 2020 in Overbrook, KS, at the age of 91. He was born June 18th of 1929, in rural Douglas County, the son of Thelma Elizabeth Woodruff Warren and Leonard Quito Warren.Gerald is survived by his wife, Catherine Warren, Overbrook, KS; children, Peggy Warren, Overbrook, KS, Brenda Cordts, Lenexa, KS, Kelly Coleman (Bret), Lecompton, KS; siblings, Larry Warren (Judy), Lawrence, KS; Gayle Warren (Emma), Overbrook, KS; Sherry Tuckel (Emmett), Lecompton, KS; Betty Schirmer, Overbrook, KS; as well as, grandchildren, Bridgett Reed (Nathan), Marissa Mauszycki (Nick), Cameron Coleman (Montana), Cory Coleman, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Harris, Russell, KS, siblings, Gary Warren, Overbrook, KS; Darrel Warren, Hutchison, KS, and parents Thelma and Leonard Warren of Overbrook, KS.Gerald completed junior year at Overbrook High School. Gerald was active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps between the years of 1951-1953. He was a lifelong farmer and tended to his land for many years. Allis-Chalmers sure appreciated his business. Gerald married Catherine Estelle Warren, the love of his life, in 1956. He then proceeded to work for Marion Township and The University of Kansas Facilities & Operations over the years and retired in 1994. Over six years, the couple welcomed four children (all girls) into their home and Gerald set about teaching them about the value of hard work and perseverance. His children remember him as an endearing father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.Gerald was a generous, witty, and dedicated individual who loved people and who was passionate about his family. Gerald never met a stranger, always had a story to share, and loved to share in moments of laughter with others.The visitation is scheduled for July 14, 6:00 – 8:00 pm, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, KS. The following day, July 15, the funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am, at Washington Creek Church. Reverend John Klaassen will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in Washington Creek Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gerald's life. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Overbrook Library at 317 Maple St. Overbrook, KS. Condolences can be sent to his widow at 535 N 500 Rd. Overbrook, KS 66524