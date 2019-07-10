Gerald W. Vidan, D.D.S., 50, of Eudora passed away July 3, 2019 at his home.
Gerald was born May 22, 1969 in Granite City, IL, the son of Walter Charles and Janet Kay (Line) Vidan.
He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Overland Park, KS.
He married Gina Hahn on June 25, 1994 in Kansas City, MO. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his son, Christian and daughter, Alexandria both of the home; parents, Walter and Janet Vidan, East Highland Ranch, California; sister, Kristi (Vidan) Rowan and Todd Rowan, California; sister, Kay Vidan, Wichita, KS; and nieces and nephews, Ryan, Spencer, Nicholas, Ricky, Brittany and Zachary.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel 1003 John L. Williams Dr. in Eudora.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church 9101 Lamar Ave, Overland Park, KS. Burial will follow at Eudora Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's memory to Gina Vidan to further his children's education and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 10, 2019