Georgia Mae Stansell, 85 of Lecompton, KS., died at her home Sunday, after battling cancer since July 2014, September 13, 2020 surronded by her loving daughter and several grandchildren. She was born March 31, 1935 the daughter of Edward and Aloisia "Lucy" Hybner Huble. She graduated from Skidmore Tynan High School in Skidmore, TX, in 1954. Georgia worked as a telephone operator, drove a van for USD 343 and worked as a daycare provider for many years. She met James R. Stansell, Sr., the love of her life in 1955, while he served for the US Navy in Beeville, TX. They were married March 24, 1956. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2004. Survivors include two sons James (Cindy) Stansell, Lecompton and Wayne (Lisa) Stansell, Meriden. One daughter, Brenda C. Bohannan, Lecompton, KS., nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, with her 13th due in 4 weeks. Georgia enjoyed bowling and often referred to herself as "The Last of The Mohican's" as she was the last of her siblings. She was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters. Memorial services will be 6-8:00PM (small service at 7PM) Friday September 18, at the Barnett Family Funeral Home in Oskaloosa. Inurnment will be at a later time with burial at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Lecompton. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Catch A Break Foundation" and sent in care of the Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. If you plan on attending the services, please make sure to wear your proper facial coverings and practice social distancing.



