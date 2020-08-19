George J. Kritos, 70, of Lawrence passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Thessaloniki, Greece following an extended illness with COVID-19.



George John Kritos was born July 16, 1950 to John Kritos and Maria (Gritzas) Kritos, in Katerini, Greece. George was raised and attended school in Katerini through the equivalent of middle school. He always explained that he attended what he referred to as the "school of hard-knocks" gaining much practical life knowledge through his life experiences. A desire to find success and opportunity brought him to the United States in 1971 which would lead to him becoming a US Citizen. He worked for his sister and brother-in-law in the restaurant business in Jefferson City, MO, before opening his own restaurant business at the Lake of the Ozarks in the mid-1970's. He met former wife Cindy in 1977 at Lake Ozark and together they had a son, John, born in 1982; and a step-daughter, Melinda.



He owned and operated restaurants at Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Chesterfield Mall, St. Peters, Jamestown Mall, Tipton, Sedalia, and finally, Lawrence, KS. While the early restaurants were mostly known as "George's Steakhouse and Pizza" and "Its Greek to Me", the name was updated in 1986 to "George's Mad Greek" following a remodel of the Sedalia location, and later "The Mad Greek", which has been in continuous operation in Lawrence, KS since 1988. George met former wife Panagiota (Peggy) in 1987 and gained two step-children, Charlie and Elizabeth, who he treated as his own. They opened the first Lawrence location at 1404 W 23rd street, formerly a Long John Silvers building, in 1988. The restaurant was expanded and moved to its current downtown location in 1993. George was a mentor and friend to many employees and he believed in giving people a chance for success, hiring right, and supporting employees as if they were family. George had a memorable laugh and liked to joke around with people, something he will be remembered for.



In 2004 George's step-son Charlie began working and managing full time in the business and he, George, and Peggy worked together closely for almost 10 years, until Charlie transitioned his career focus. At that time, George retired to spend more time in Greece. The business was sold to close friends Theophilos and Deb Tagtalianidis, who run the business with the same precision and care today.



George was the original "Mad Greek" and his face still marks many elements of the business. Many in Lawrence have fond memories and stories of this special man, whose work ethic and passion for life inspired us all. He taught us all about the importance of hard work and the need to control your own destiny.



In addition to the restaurant business, George managed a successful residential and commercial real-estate business, building and maintaining numerous townhomes, apartment homes, and commercial properties in the Lawrence area.



George was a member of St. Dionysios Greek Orthodox Church and participated actively in the Greek Festival for many years. He was also actively involved in the Lawrence area community.



He is survived by one son, John Kritos of Lee's Summit, MO; three step-children, Charles Hiersche of Lawrence, Elizabeth Hiersche of Olathe, and Melinda Wrye-Washington of Holts Summit, MO; grandchildren Gabriel Alford and Christian Alford of Olathe; two sisters, Georgia (Arris) Pardalos of Jefferson City, and Katina (Tony) Kapetis, of Katerini, Greece; two nieces, Venus Prionas of Katerini, Greece, and Efthalia Kapetis of Katerini, Greece; three nephews, John Pardalos of Columbia, MO, George Pardalos of Jefferson City, MO, and Evangelos Kapetis of Katerini Greece,. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services were held Friday, August 14, 2020 in Katerini, Greece, with interment at the local cemetery. The family suggests donations to St. Dionysios Greek Orthodox Church. A memorial event in the Lawrence area will be planned at a later date, due to current gathering restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store