George Cameron Coggins was born on January 27,1941 in Pontiac, Michigan to Charles and Jean Coggins. He grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan, the oldest of three children where Charles (Chuck) was a superintendent of schools and Jean was a high school English teacher. George was a 1959 graduate from Holly High School (and was looking forward to his upcoming 60th high school reunion next month) where he lettered in four sports, highlighted by a runner-up finish in the 1959 state high school class B finals. He went on to Central Michigan University on a football scholarship where he says his curse was "making good grades while being a total screw off." He then attended the



George was an active supporter of the Sierra Club, Kansas Land Trust, and the Nature Conservancy. He was known for his "refreshingly irreverent" perspective on many topics, his acerbic wit, his signature mustache, and his speed at the Times Sunday crossword. He was an avid reader of many genres, supporter of the Lawrence Public Library, a die-hard fan of the Jayhawks and the Maize and Blue, and a talented Sudoku player. But his first love was his family: Margie, his wife of over 50 years, children Andrea, Becca (Noah Isackson), Michael (Tricia) and his grandchildren Will and Hayes Isackson and Tess Coggins, brother Dale (Jan Coggins) and sister Kathy Hughes (Steve), cousins, nieces and nephews. He lived his life on his terms, with a generous heart, and a curious mind. At age 78, he had no regrets.



"Peace Out,"GCC.



A celebration of his great run will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Lawrence Public Library and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street Lawrence, KS. 66044.



