Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gathel Bunch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Gathel Bunch was born May 25, 1928, to Fred and Vergie Vaughan Bunch in Eldon, Missouri. He grew up on the family farm in Eldon. He was in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific at the end of World War II. In 1948, he married Lois Kennedy, his wife for nearly 72 years. He worked for TWA in Kansas City for almost 40 years, first as a mechanic but graduating to engineer, in which role he designed test equipment for aircraft maintenance. Gathel was a longtime member of Armourdale Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and was beloved by many. After his retirement, he and Lois traveled extensively and enjoyed their grandchildren and gardening. Gathel also indulged his interests in technology and reading, including the Bible, of course, but also history, science, and War and Peace (on his Kindle!).



Gathel left this life on April 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Virginia Strange (Curtis), and his brother Harold (Thelma). He is survived by Lois; his children, Stephen (Joy), Barry (Kate Hill), Janet, and Karla Higgins (Bill); his grandchildren, Matthew Bunch (Mary Holzhausen), Jonathan Bunch (Lauren Krivoshia), Claire Bunch (Adam Milnor), Molly Bunch Nakic (Charlie), Liam Higgins, Connor Higgins, Kellen Higgins, Darcy Higgins, Maggie Higgins, Jay Prosser, and Amy Prosser Gray (Josh); 6 great grandchildren (with another on the way); brothers James (Eula) and David; and many nephews and nieces. He often said he was blessed in life with his marriage, his family, his career, and his faith. He was a blessing to all who knew him. A private graveside service will be held at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close