Dr. Gary L. Joyce, 80, formerly of Lawrence, KS, passed away on July 2, 2019. Born to Roger and Alma Marie (Bear) Joyce on May 21, 1939. Proceeded in death by his beloved wife Pamela J. (Resler) Joyce. Gary is survived by his sisters Dee and Vicky, his four children Patrick, Jeffrey, Megan, and Erin (Joyce), and his four grandchildren, Andrew, Molly, Ethan and Graesen.
Gary graduated from the Pacific University with a doctorate in Optometry in 1962 and served in the Air Force for 3 years before opening a private practice in Lawrence in 1965. Married to the love of his live in 1966. Gary was a devoted Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend to many. A member of Rotary for 50 years. Gary retired from his practice after 45 years and spent his retirement traveling, golfing, and enjoying friends and family.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 7, 2019