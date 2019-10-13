Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Hamm. View Sign Service Information Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa 1220 Walnut Street Oskaloosa , KS 66066 (785)-863-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Lawrence Hamm, 86, Perry, passed away on October 2, 2019, with his children by his side. Gary was born September 9, 1933, son of Norman Rae Hamm and Avis Elaine Tyrrell. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Helen E. Quinlan, May 1st, 1954 in Perry, Ks. Helen passed on December 15, 2007.



Gary began working for his father Norman at a very early age as a part of the Hamm Town crew, a custom combining operation that traveled from Texas to Canada. Gary continued working side by side with his father building and growing what is now known as the Hamm Companies. Gary and his father were awarded "The Key to the City" by the Mayor of Topeka, for their contributions, concern, and demonstration that there is more to life than financial returns.



He retired in 1989, but he stayed close to his children to share his wisdom and advice. He continued equipment operation and supervision when needed, into his seventies. He was respected by his peers, a leader and an important member of his community.



Gary was a champion team roper, and a seasoned airplane pilot. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, the ocean, good scotch, and his friends. Many of his friends he loved like family, they are his brothers forever, and their stories are endless. Gary was generous and never hesitated to help a friend, a neighbor, a coworker, or anyone that needed his assistance. He was a jokester and prankster, ornery to his core. Gary wouldn't hesitate to do or to say almost anything to make those around him laugh; he loved laughter and his was contagious. He was our Daddy, Pops, Papa, Granddad, Partner, Hamm-bone, and Mr. Fox, but to most he was known simply as "Big G".



Gary passed away on his son "Lil G's" birthday. The name Gary will live on in this family but there will never be another "Big G."



Gary is survived by three sons, Brad (Rhonda) Hamm, Perry, Lil Gary (Liz) Hamm, Lawrence, Jeremy (Sherri) Hamm, Lawrence, his daughter, Moni (Steve) Gray, Perry, his daughter-in-law, Denise Hamm, Lawrence. Nine grandchildren, Steph Fagen, Jeff Hamm, T.G.(Tiny Gary) Hamm, Sam Bronoski, Spencer Hamm, Wendy Beth Hamm, Alex Hamm, Jett Gray, Britain Hamm, seven great grandchildren, his sister Marita, and many more nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Gary is reunited with his wife Helen, his eldest son Rod, and his third son Jeff, in heaven.



*Private inurnment and "A Celebration of Life" will be announced at a future date



Memorial donations may be made to the The Ballard Center, Lawrence, NAPSA, The Jefferson County Humane Society, Douglas County Visiting Nurses – Hospice and sent in care of the Barnett Family Funeral Home PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066

