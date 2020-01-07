Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Hale. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Hale passed away on January 3, 2020, at LMH Health in Lawrence Kansas. He was 83 years old.



Gary was born April 14, 1936, in Concordia, KS, to Fred Hale and June (Shively) Hale. He grew up in western Kansas and graduated from Atwood Rural High School, where he played football and was an honor student. In 1958, he earned a baccalaureate degree in Journalism from the University of Kansas. He followed his family's passion for publishing weekly newspapers and became the editor and publisher of the Hugoton Hermes in Hugoton, KS.



However, Gary decided to break the family mold in order to become an attorney. He earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas in 1970, and he pursued a career as a trust officer in three different banks located in Kansas. The final chapter in Gary's career was to practice as a financial planner.



Gary married Kay Roberts in 1959 and they had two children, David and Gregory.



Gary was a family man and he supported the development of his sons both as scholars and athletes. He also shared his passion for golf with anyone who was interested.



Gary always supported his community through involvement in service organizations and his church. He served on the Advisory Committee as well as the Board of Directors of the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging for more than 10 years.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his son, David.



Gary is survived by his wife, Kay; his son, Greg and wife Alex; and their daughters, Grace and Mackenzie; and Madeleine Hale, a daughter of David; as well as a sister, Valerie Bearley and husband Craig. In addition Gary is survived by a special family friend, Michelle Meyer and husband, Tim, and their two children, Noah and Melanie.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to either the First United Methodist Church, the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging, or the Parkinson's Disease Support Group of Lawrence. Contributions should be sent to Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1260, Lawrence, KS, 66044.



A Celebration of Life for Gary will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 10th in the



