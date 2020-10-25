Gary L Eubank, 72, Lawrence, was one of a kind. He lived and died in a way of his choosing. He died quickly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on the evening of October 20th at his home. He was born July 17, 1948 to Roy C. and Jo E. Overman Eubank.
Cindy, the love of his life for 40 years and 15 years as his wife, said "We had a wonderful life together." Gary's siblings Lary Eubank, Kathy (Troy) Doby and Sheila Eubank of Leavenworth shared that they were amazed that their older brother never ever ate at a McDonalds.
As a boy in Germany, Gary would shag balls at the tennis court until he found a partner. He continued his love of the game throughout his life. Recently playing with a group on Tuesdays and Thursdays evenings.
After graduating from Washburn University in 1974, he spent a year bumming around in Europe.
He returned and went to graduate school at KU. While in Spain he bought himself a guitar and taught himself to play. Often when he would play, his two beautiful Weimaraners would throw their heads back and join in with a serenade. Gary had a tremendous love of animals and nature.
His little friend, Coco will miss their daily walks together.
With his gentle ways and kind spirit, he had many friends. He remained close with his friends from college. He was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. With a little bit of wine, he would regale with tall tales of his college days.
Gary and Cindy loved camping at the National Parks in the United States and Canada, including a road trip to Alaska. Capturing the beautiful scenery, he painted many beautiful landscapes. His many friends and family will miss the beautiful painted Christmas cards he created and sent for many years.
Cindy wishes to thank her friends Roger and Shirley Werholtz and Bob and Mary Barnett for their love and support.
His siblings and nieces are so grateful for the joy he brought to their lives. Cindy said, "I can't express just how much I will miss him."
Per Gary's adamant request there will be no funeral. So, please raise your glass and wag your tail in a toast to celebrate his life of kindness.
